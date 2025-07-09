Telecom Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 8th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Wolfspeed, WNS, and Equifax are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide communication services and network infrastructure—such as wireless, broadband and satellite connectivity. They offer investors exposure to a sector characterized by steady cash flows from voice and data subscriptions, significant capital expenditures and often reliable dividend payouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,824,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,199,184. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $13.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,021.40. The stock had a trading volume of 792,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.78, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,005.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $961.79.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 270,595,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,040,015. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $406.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

WNS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,686,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,535. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11. WNS has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Equifax (EFX)

Equifax Inc. operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

NYSE:EFX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,367. Equifax has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.60.

