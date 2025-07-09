iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,233 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.2% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $320,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $625.59. The stock had a trading volume of 430,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,910. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.11. The company has a market cap of $629.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $629.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

