Roth Capital Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the information services provider will earn $2.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.38.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.29.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $26,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

