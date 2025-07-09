Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 554,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,121 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $88,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $177.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

