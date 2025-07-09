Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after buying an additional 2,874,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $137.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The company has a market cap of $223.46 billion, a PE ratio of 101.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.75.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.