Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $2,846,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 88.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,759,000 after acquiring an additional 683,846 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 36.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 136,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 36,663 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.3%

C stock opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83. The company has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.