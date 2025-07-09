Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.72 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.3% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 420.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 95,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 177,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.89. 269,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,450. The firm has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.