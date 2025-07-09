Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 251,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,749 shares of company stock valued at $40,942,387. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $180.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.07. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.32 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

