Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 312,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $50.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

