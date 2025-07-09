Stratos Investment Management LLC Purchases 117 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $239,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $290.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

