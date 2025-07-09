S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Reduced by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. GHE LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.79.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $527.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $514.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $545.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.