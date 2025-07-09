Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Dogwood Wealth Management LLC

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.1% of Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $985.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $437.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $793.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,005.36 and a 200-day moving average of $981.68.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,034.79.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total value of $3,008,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,705,164.11. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total value of $2,028,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,171.50. This trade represents a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,496,950. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

