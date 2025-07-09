Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Sells 252 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $563.50. 259,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $513.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $567.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

