Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $562.77 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $567.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.