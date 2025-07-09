Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 122.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $562.77 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.21. The firm has a market cap of $513.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $20,636,125.55. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

