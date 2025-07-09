Lakeside Advisors INC. Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Lakeside Advisors INC. lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 4.3% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of PG stock opened at $157.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $370.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.15. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $156.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

