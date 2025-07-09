Topsail Wealth Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 902 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after buying an additional 427,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after buying an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,281,000 after acquiring an additional 722,582 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.50.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1%

International Business Machines stock opened at $290.05 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The stock has a market cap of $269.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

