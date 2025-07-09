Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 52,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10,794.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 114,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 35,178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

