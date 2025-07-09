Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Amundi increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

IVW stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.65. 140,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,738. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.