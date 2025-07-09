Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 99,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 349,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 256,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,368,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $13.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,707,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,416,688. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

