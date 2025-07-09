Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,565 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.32% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $120,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $197.31 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.06.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

