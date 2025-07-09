Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,902 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 399,008 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,687,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBER opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.92. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.97.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

