Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,047 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.2% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE PFE opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

