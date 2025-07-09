Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $241.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

