The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 42,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 389,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of DIS opened at $121.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

