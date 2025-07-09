S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Lowered by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 2.9% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.79.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $526.31 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $514.05 and a 200 day moving average of $504.94. The firm has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

