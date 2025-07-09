Flossbach Von Storch SE Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,593,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,298 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 3.6% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned about 0.41% of PepsiCo worth $838,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,113,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 273,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,764,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $141.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

