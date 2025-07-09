JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $57,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. One Degree Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 109.79 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

