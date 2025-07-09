Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Trimmed by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,138,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $159,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 127,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,510. The company has a market capitalization of $164.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

