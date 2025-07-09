Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.23.

Shares of FI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.63. 302,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,143. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.45 and its 200 day moving average is $199.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.46 and a 1-year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

