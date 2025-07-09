RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,818 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $50,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in RTX by 17.7% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RTX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.42 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $194.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

