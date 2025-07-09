Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $480.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $426.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $409.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,479,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,659,627,000 after buying an additional 230,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,430,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,905,812,000 after buying an additional 104,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,075,540,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,149,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,910,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,034,107,000 after buying an additional 455,004 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

