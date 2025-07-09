First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Increases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

