Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock opened at $562.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.21. The company has a market cap of $513.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

