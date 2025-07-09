Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 374,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after purchasing an additional 221,396 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.97.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $97.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

