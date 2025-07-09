Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Topsail Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.8% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $18,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.9%

VEU opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $67.65.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

