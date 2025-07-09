Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,412,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 77,554 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $426.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

