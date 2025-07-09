Topsail Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,981 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 105.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $222.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

