Top Dividend Stocks Worth Watching – July 8th

Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders as regular cash payments, known as dividends. They’re typically issued by well-established firms with stable cash flows, offering investors a steady income stream alongside any potential share-price appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,745,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.18. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $265.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,871,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,756,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.58. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $490.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 66,992,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,522,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

