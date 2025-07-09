TradeWell Securities LLC. Purchases 176 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TradeWell Securities LLC. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $297.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $959.23 billion, a PE ratio of 163.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 829,509 shares of company stock worth $277,648,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price objective (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.13.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

