Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 414 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $40,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $526.86. The company had a trading volume of 42,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,437. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $514.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.94. The company has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.