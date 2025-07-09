Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $46,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,998,201,000 after acquiring an additional 578,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,965,000 after purchasing an additional 464,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,769,600,000 after purchasing an additional 626,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,565,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.10. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

