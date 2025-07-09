Financial Symmetry Inc Purchases Shares of 2,045 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after buying an additional 8,223,945 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after buying an additional 3,944,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

