Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Topsail Wealth Management LLC

Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 142,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,273,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 26,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 121,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.32 and a 200-day moving average of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.29.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

