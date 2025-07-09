Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.2%

IEFA opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

