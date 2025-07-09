GFG Capital LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $671.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $618.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $596.82. The company has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $675.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

