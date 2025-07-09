31,401 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Regents Gate Capital LLP

Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.4% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,194,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,054,000 after buying an additional 1,080,782 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $216.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.91.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

