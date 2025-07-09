Court Place Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 243,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1%

TJX opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.10.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.