NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19. The company has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

