First Interstate Bank Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $699.46. 223,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,139. The stock has a market cap of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $623.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $593.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $726.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.